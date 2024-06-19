Bail for suspected bat killer

Just 17 days after he allegedly killed another man, a 36-year-old Maun local has been granted bail by the Magistrates Court.

Accused of battering a suspected thief to death with a softball bat, Kavindama Mangoma was released on Tuesday morning after the prosecution told court they had no objections with him being freed on certain conditions.

“This is a murder case pending investigations. We are, however, not opposed to the accused person being granted bail,” noted DPP’s Tebogo Kaome.

To secure his freedom, Mangoma was instructed to stump up P2, 000, provide two Batswana sureties bound to the same amount, steer well clear of the police’s investigations, stay out of trouble, attend court when required and report to Maun Police Station every two weeks.

“You are ordered to provide the police with your nomadic residential address and inform them whenever you move,” added Magistrate, Chandapiwa Molefhi.

A popular figure in the tourist town, Mangoma is said to have beaten one Kedibonye Gakesolofele to death, after reportedly catching the other man trying to break into his tuckshop in Maun Old Mall in the early hours of Sunday 26 May.

He allegedly struck the would-be intruder several times with a softball bat, beating him unconscious despite security officers begging him to stop.

According to court papers, when the officers tried to intervene, Mangoma warned them off, saying he had caught a thief and threatening to hit them too if they tried to stop him.

When the assault finally stopped, Gakesolofele was rushed to Letsholathebe Hospital but was certified dead upon arrival.

The matter has been set for 8 July for Status Update.