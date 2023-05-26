Connect with us

Azana and Nomfundo Mho for Afro Fusion Affair

SHOW HEADLINERS: Azanah and Nomfundo Moh

While Nomfundo Moh and Azana have not yet confirmed their arrival times for tomorrow’s Afro Fusion Affair, Adventure 99 have assured that all things are in order for the event.

“Azana and Nomfundo Moh will be driving to Botswana tomorrow. They are yet to confirm arrival times though,” explained Joseph Malapa, one of the Afro Fusion Affair organizers.

Set for Game City rooftop, the event lineup includes Dato Seiko, Amantle Brown, Mpho Sebina, Han C, Priscilla K and Kate the Aesthete.

On the decks will be DJ Kellz, Frostbite, Monyaka, Macx wa Bana and Tay Something.

Mdu tha Party and...

