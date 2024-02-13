Angels rise up to claim precious win

In a potentially season-defining Saturday in Ghetto, Eleven Angels’ survival hopes grew new wings as they out-fought and out-thought high-flying Security Systems to record a vital 2-0 victory.

The result, gained in front of an unusually sparse but typically noisy crowd at the Old Francistown Stadium, snapped a seven-game winless run and saw Angels rise off the bottom of the table.

It was also the first time the Angels of Aerodrome have won at home this season, their only prior successes coming on the road against Holy Ghost and VTM.

Indeed, in their six previous encounters in the second city, Lekgamu La Bananyana had managed just two points.

They stopped the rot in some style, gaining sweet revenge in the process.

Going into the game, a repeat meeting from the week before when an 88th minute Tebogo Kopelang goal broke Angels’ resistance, Coach Seemo Mpatane called on his young side to sharpen up in front of the goalposts.

The hunt for goals, plus a mixture of injuries and suspensions, saw the tactician make five changes to the starting XI that suffered late Systems failure seven days earlier.

His players responded to the call in fine fashion, unlocking the Alarm Boys defence with two clinical but completely different strikes.

After an even, cagey start to the match, the home team took the lead in the 15th minute thanks to the determination of new striker, Goitseone Motshwari.

Making his first start for Angels since signing from Nico United last month, Motshwari bulldozed his way through the Systems defence, showing great strength to keep the ball as the tackles flew in.

Emerging clear of the melee, ‘Terror’ toe-poked the ball past the keeper; a simple yet incredibly significant strike! It was a sharp, composed finish from a man who has seen very little action of late, confined to the Nico bench for much of the last season-and-a-half.

Once again, the shrewd Mpatane looks to have acquired another gem!

From there, desperate to protect their advantage, Angels displayed the heart and hunger they will need if they are to survive the relegation battle going forward. And battle hard they did, fighting for every loose ball and flying into tackles like their lives depended on it.

They were nearly undone from a corner in the 29th minute, the excellent Marcus Maokaneng in the right place to hack Emmanuel Agyei’s header off the line.

The right back then proved his worth at the other end of the pitch, playing a key role in Angel’s all-important second goal.

With the second half just two minutes old, Moakaneng stormed down the right, cutting inside his marker and finding Desmond Mtokufa lurking on the edge of the area.

With one touch, the dreadlocked winger maneuvered the ball onto his favourite left foot before curling a sublime shot that flew into the bottom corner.

It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game.

A special talent blessed with bags of skill and capable of the spectacular, Mtokufa has struggled with injuries and form since Angels’ promotion two years ago.

He remains a firm favourite with the fans, however, having sealed his place in their hearts with two goals in the 5-0 play-off thrashing of Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

With his injury woes seemingly behind him, Mtokufa looks in the mood to make up for lost time and could prove the catalyst for an Angels’ revival.

Although Systems still had the majority of the second half to mount a comeback, perhaps feeling the effects from the midweek loss to Jwaneng Galaxy three days earlier, they looked off the pace and rarely troubled Tambani Bachopi’s goal.

Their star man, national team defender, Kopelang, cut a frustrated figure, Angels working overtime to ensure he was given no space or time on the ball. Starved of possession, the 21-year-old Zebra lacked his normal influence and struggled to feed Systems’ dangerous wingers, who were both kept quiet.

It doesn’t get any easier for Coach David Botlhasitse and his fourth-placed Alarm Boys, their next assignment a Sunday meeting with table-topping Township Rollers.

For Angels, the road to safety now takes them to Molepolole, where Masitaoka await. With just four points separating the bottom seven sides, the relegation rollercoaster still has a long way to go as the Premier League season reaches the half-way mark.

VOICE SPORT’S MAN OF THE MATCH

Although Motshwari and Mtokufa will grab the glory for their goals, it was another ‘M’ who just edged it for Voice Sport.

The right back was outstanding, both in defence and as an attacking option for Angels.

His goal-line clearance at 1-0 had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

He also provided the assist for the all-important second goal, capping a storming run with a clever pass to pick out Mtokufa in the box.