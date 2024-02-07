A singer inspired

Dato Seiko vows to make a global impact

Fresh from a week-long writing retreat in Aburi, Ghana earlier this month, Soul sensation, Dato Seiko is a woman inspired.

The dreadlocked singer is keen to put all she has learnt into practice ASAP as she looks to take her burgeoning career to the next level.

“I am working on a project that should be dropped sometime this year. Everything I am learning from the camp will help curve it and make it a world class project,” declared the artist born, Katlego Ntirang in a brief interview with Voice Entertainment during her stay in West Africa.

Adding to this, Seiko’s Manager, Gape Makwati noted the camp gave her the chance to work with other established creatives, which will help her tap into newer markets.

Organised by Warner Music Africa and Atlantic Records, the music-writing masterclass featured artists and producers from all over the world, including South Africa’s Kamo Mphela, Nkosazana Daughter, Joeyboy, Yumbs and Remy Baggins.

Seiko was the sole Motswana artist invited.

“The camp included studio sessions which afforded Dato the opportunity to record songs with some of Africa’s biggest artists,” revealed Makwati.

Warner Music Africa is a music corporation of the global record label Warner Music Group. Atlantic Records, on the other hand, is an American record label counted amongst the most important American labels specializing in Jazz, R&B and soul.

Questioned on their relationship with the two international record labels, Makwati explained, “We released our single ‘The Vow’ late last year and it was distributed through Warner Music Africa. It reached the US and Africa market and we have seen so many opportunities since then. The song is yet to reach greater heights and it is only right that we continue with that work relationship.”

‘The Vow’ is currently one of the most popular TikTok sounds to come out of the country, featuring in over 50, 000 different videos worldwide, while Daito Seiko’s videos alone have garnered more than 200, 000 reactions.

With her new found knowledge and expertise, there’s no limit to what the talented creative might produce next!