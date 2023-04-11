A mother’s uncertainty

A year on and still no sign of missing man

It is over a year since Edward Tshekiso vanished.

Fit, healthy and happy, the Tonota man was last seen on the afternoon of 3 February 2022.

Like he did most days, the father-of-two had been visiting his mother in Manyanda ward before setting off for the short, 1km walk back to Mosi cattlepost, where he worked as a herdboy.

Although there is evidence the 41-year-old made it home that night - the following day his phone was found nestled at the top of a tree, where he routinely kept it for network - Tshekiso was nowhere to be seen.

Despit...