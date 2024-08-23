Xere village chief snubs festival

They are using our images to make money while we continue to struggle- Chief

Xere Village Chief Molaodi Moipolai has declared a boycott of the Xere Cultural Festival, set to kick off this weekend in the Boteti District.

Moipolai made the announcement during a media tour last Saturday, revealing deep dissatisfaction with the event organisers.

The festival, aimed at celebrating and preserving Sesarwa culture while providing economic opportunities for local youth, was supposed to be a community driven effort.

However, Moipolai claims that promises that were made to the village from the last year edition of he festival were not fulfilled.

“We are not ready because of conflicts with the event organisers. Even if the President was to attend, I wouldn’t hesitate to tell him that we have boycotted the event,” said the chief.

He added that the village was promised involvement and job creation for locals, but instead, they’ve been sidelined.

“Our youth remain impoverished, and the Xere Trust, which was supposed to represent our interests, is now only serving its own members,” he charged.

Moipolai also expressed frustration over a recent change in the festival’s programme.

“I was negotiating for traditional hunting demonstrations as part of the entertainment, but now they want us to conform to Setswana practices. It feels like this is no longer a festival for Basarwa but for Setswana sspeakers,” he said.

Accusations have also surfaced that non Setswana speakers are profiting from the Basarwa culture without benefiting the community.

“They are using our images to make money while we continue to struggle,” Moipolai added.

The media’s attempts to further probe the issue were cut short when one of the organisers chased reporters from Moipolai’s office, and directed them to go and interview the Deputy District Commissioner who was talking on behalf of the event organisers.

Boteti Deputy District Commissioner, Ewetse Selelo addressed the controversy, acknowledging the festival’s challenges last year.

“We faced difficulties, but this year, we’re working hard to ensure profitability that will benefit the Xere community. The Xere Conservation Trust will manage the funds and address local needs,” Selelo explained.

Selelo also clarified that local participation was incorporated into the festival, including traditional groups and Sesarwa huts constructed by Xere residents.