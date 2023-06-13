Women discuss political participation

Women leaders and activists from Zimbabwe and Botswana yesterday kicked off a two-day cross-generational summit to discuss women's political participation and leadership.

The conference which is hosted by Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) Zimbabwe and Botswana, is scheduled for the 12th and 13th June at Avani and is aimed at stimulating dialogue and creating a platform for solidarity on issues affecting women in politics.

Gender Links' Chigedze Chinyepi facilitated the first day's proceedings, introducing the subject: The landscape of women's political participation in Zimbabwe and...