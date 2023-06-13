Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Women discuss political participation

By

Published

POLITICALLY SPEAKING: Some of the participants

Women leaders and activists from Zimbabwe and Botswana yesterday kicked off a two-day cross-generational summit to discuss women's political participation and leadership.

The conference which is hosted by Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) Zimbabwe and Botswana, is scheduled for the 12th and 13th June at Avani and is aimed at stimulating dialogue and creating a platform for solidarity on issues affecting women in politics.

Gender Links' Chigedze Chinyepi facilitated the first day's proceedings, introducing the subject: The landscape of women's political participation in Zimbabwe and...

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Politics

BDP women drilled on political education

With its efforts in educating women in politics, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Women’s Wing this weekend descended in Francistown for its Consultative Empowerment and...

04/06/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.