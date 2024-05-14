Raped by step-dad while his wife slept in the next room

A 51 year old man of Moeti Ward in Maun who is said to have grown fond of raping his teenage step-daughter was this week apprehended by the police who locked him up to face the legal consequensis of the alleged crime.

Allegedly the man has been sexually molesting the now 15 year old girls since 2021 and whenever her mother was away. However on Wednesday he is said to have sneaked out of his matrimonial bed, leaving his wife in bed and went to rape the child who was sleeping in another room.

Confirming the incident Maun Police Station Commander Dennis Zilawe revealed that the child appears to have been suffering in silent and in fear of the alleged abuser who is said to have thretened to hurt her if she told anyone.

“The child endured abuse since 2021 and never had the courage to report to anyone. However on Wednesday after the stepfather raped her she managed to tell her mother who then informed the child’s uncle and the matter was reported to the police,” revealed Zilawe.

He added that, “The step-father sexually molested teh child when the mother was away and threatened her not to tell anyone about it.”

Zilawe further revealed that the child through the assistance of social welfare office is currently placed in aplace of safety while the police continue with their investigations.

” In the meantime the child has been placed at a safe place while the investigations continues. The stepfather is in Police Custody and will hopefully be arraigned before Maun Magistrate court on Monday” noted Zilawe.

Zilawe Encourage children to report this incidents despite threats as the police and other relevant stakeholders are in a position to protect them from the sexual predators.

“They shouldn’t be deterred to report such incidents. We even have a child friendly police station here in Maun where children can be able to open up about this issues ” said Zilawe.