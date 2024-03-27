Woman in court for biting off love rival’s ear

A grievous bodily harm trial of a woman who bit off her love rival’s ear in a bar brawl is set to continue On May- 16 at the Molepolole Magistrate court.

At the commencement of her trial last week, Boitshepo Tametu, 40, appeared before court accused of cutting off 32-year- old Keone Setty Thuto’s ear.

Giving evidence in court, Thuto said she lost her ear at Platinum bar in Molepolole on November 29th when Tametu reacted badly to a compliment she made about her haircut and attacked her.

“I complimented her on her beautiful hairstyle but she didn’t take kindly to the compliment so I asked for forgiveness but she jumped on me and bit my ear off. I retaliated by biting her on the finger and she left me. She struck again and bit me on the left hand. I pushed her away. She lunged back at me once more and bit me on the right hand. Soon after that I felt pain on the ear and that’s when I touched and realised my ear was cut off,” explained the visibly frustrated Thuto.

The court heard that a certain man alleged to be a boyfriend to both Tametu and Thuto and identified only as Mashoto had rushed Thuto to the clinic where she was treated and discharged.

The following day on November 30th, 2019, the injured woman went to open a police case.

When asked by the prosecutor, Inspector Batsalelwang Mosebola how it has affected her, Thuto revealed to the court that she was unable to accept herself and she always has to cover her ear to protect it from too much air.

However during cross examination, defence attorney, Sesupo Masaka argued that if the investigating officer can be called to testify he would prove to the court that Thuto, who was drunk and disorderly actually started the fight.

“ What I was told by the accused is that you provoked her by speaking to Mashoto who is her boyfriend, if the accused can be put on defence she’s going to tell the court that you called her boyfriend ‘my baby’ in her presence, even Mashoto can testify to that,” said Masaka.

However, in the end Thuto admitted to have started fighting Tametu but still argued that it wasn’t right for Tametu to chop off her whole ear.

Trial will continue with Tametu giving evidence.