Man claims one-weekend girlfriend tampered with DNA In a dramatic twist, Kgomotso Tawana, a 40-year-old resident of Kwatalala ward in Bobonong, finds himself embroiled in a bitter dispute over the paternity of a child he insists is not his. The alleged mother, Hilda Mathathale, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The saga began in 2019 when […]