Bronze beauties

Girl power led the way for Botswana’s Karatekas at the ongoing Africa Games in Ghana, with the ladies bringing home two bronze medals while their male teammates ended the competition empty-handed.

It was double delight in Accra for 23-year-old Lethabo Sekano, who matched her 3rd place in the women’s individual Kumite U/68kg category with another podium finish in the Team Kata event.

Alongside Lesego Masimola, 22, and 19-year-old Amantle Leburu, the trio displayed excellent technique in the non-combat kata to secure a precious bronze and hit their two-medal target. It was enough for Botswana to finish 9th out of 52 competing countries.

However, it was a trip to forget for BW’s highly rated male athletes, Gofaone Mosupiemang and Kao Nsala who showed plenty of spirit but ultimately came up short.

Reflecting on his charges efforts, team coach, the legendary Sensei Bakwadi said overall he was pleased with their performance but admitted they were lacking in some areas.

“Our athletes performed excellently, but there were a few deviations from the game plan. The athletes zoned out too much! However, we recognise the complexity of competitive sports and are dedicated to addressing any shortcomings cooperatively. To improve our success in future competitions, we must prioritise various factors, including strategic planning, athlete conditioning and mental resilience. Cultivating a culture of continuous growth and providing enough support and resources to our athletes is critical,” Bakwadi told Voice Sport.

At the last Africa Games in 2019 in Rabat, Morocco, Karate sent a team of 18 and managed a five-medal haul.