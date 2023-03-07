Who fouled the air?

Manxotae residents demand closure of old dumping site

A foul stench hangs in the air in the scenic Manxotae village, just 25 kilometres north-east of Nata. The nauseating smell which gets worse in the evening has become a source of agitation for residents of the small village and its leadership.

According to the Village Development Committee (VDC) Chairperson Bob Zibane, his committee is inundated with complaints from villagers about the terrible stench and filth caused by an old dumping site in the village.

"The dumping site was closed a couple of years ago from recommendations by ...