Weaving a Business, Bead by Bead

Tshepang Nare’s vibrant table of intricately beaded artifacts has become a beloved landmark along Francistown’s bustling Haskins Street. At just 27 years old, Nare has turned his passion for beadwork into a thriving business, crafting stunning wristbands, necklaces, hairpieces, and leg adornments that captivate both locals and visitors alike.

Nare’s journey into the world of beadwork began nine years ago, during his teenage years. What started as a playful hobby soon became a lifeline. “I would spend my spare time creating things with beads. As I grew older and faced the challenges of unemployment, I decided to turn my passion into a business,” he recalls. With the guidance of skilled Venda artisans, Nare mastered the art of traditional beadwork and set out to make his mark.

Today, Nare’s “office” is his spot on Haskins Street, where he crafts and sells his creations daily. Sourcing beads from Johannesburg, he meticulously designs pieces that range from P10 to P200, ensuring affordability for all. His clientele is as diverse as his creations. Students flock to him for personalized wristbands, while traditional healers and sangomas seek out his work for its spiritual and decorative significance.

“Beads are more than just accessories; they carry meaning. Waist beads can celebrate body shape and spirituality, while wristbands can be used for healing or decoration,” Nare explains. His dedication to his craft is evident in the time and care he invests; each piece takes one to two days to complete, depending on its size and complexity.

For Nare, beadwork is more than just a business—it’s a source of empowerment. “This work puts food on my table and allows me to provide for my family,” he says with pride. But his vision extends beyond personal success. Nare is passionate about growing the beadwork industry and freely offers tutorials to aspiring artisans. “I want to see this craft thrive. It brings me joy to see someone wearing a handmade piece and feeling beautiful,” he shares.

Looking ahead, Nare dreams big. He envisions opening a factory, creating jobs, and becoming a role model for others. “My business is small now, but I have faith in its potential. In the coming years, I believe people will look to me as an example of what’s possible,” he says with unwavering confidence.