Violent suspect wounds cop with an axe

A threat to kill suspect who assaulted a cop with an axe while resisting arrest, is back in custody after escaping from a police escort last week. According to Kang police the 26-year-old suspect of Gasekgalo ward in Motokwe was arraigned for a threat to kill matter before Jwaneng Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded […]
In this article:Jwaneng Magistrates’ Court, Kang police, Motokwe village, Superintendent Elias Magosi, threat to kill, Violent suspect
