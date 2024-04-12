Thirty three soldiers complete swimming course

About 33 Botswana Defence Force soldiers last week Friday (March 29th, 2024) completed their three months basic swimming course.

The course was held at Shashe Dam near Tonota village to enable soldiers to operate in wetlands environment and subsequently equip them to navigate and plan tasks on wetlands effectively.

The training included students being able to swim a gap of at least 100m unassisted and being able to retrieve objects underwater.

Delivering his keynote address, Brigadier Kagiso Malebogo Kgaswanyane said the training prepared the soldiers for the rigorous operational environment and also to instil in them the resilience and determination essential for military service.

He continued to highlight that the students have demonstrated commitment, dedication and courage, reflecting one of the BDF values.

“Swimming offers a low impact, full body workout that promotes cardiovascular health, muscular strength and mental resilience.

“It is an invaluable tool to us in our arsenal as we strive to uphold our duty to protect and serve,” said Brigadier Kgaswanyane.

He concluded by extending his gratitude to the instructors for dedicating their time and expertise to mentor, train and equip soldiers.

For his part, one instructor, Warrant Officer Class 1, Molefe Morapedi, said their expectations were to perform basic rescue drills, riverine drills and floating skills for three minutes.

“I am confident enough to testify that indeed the students have demonstrated their capability in all swimming activities as outlined in the course,” said Morapedi in closing.