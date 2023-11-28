Turning Kgatleng into a tourism hub

Excitement is building in the sleepy Kgatleng villages of Ramotlabaki and Oliphants Drift.

Preparations are underway for the highly-anticipated arrival of the first ever, Seanokeng Camp Festival, set for 9th December.

The event promises to bring an economic boost to the village and its surrounding areas.

The festival, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors from near and far, will showcase a wide range of cultural performances, fishing, boat cruising, local arts and crafts, with a variety of mouthwatering food stalls part of the package.

This vibrant celebration of culture and community is not only set to entertain attendees but also provide a significant economic opportunity for the village and its residents.

In an interview with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mochudi East, Mabuse Pule, the event, together with the Fish Festival held at the beginning of the year, will prove to many that Kgatleng deserves more developments than it currently has.

“Some of the projects that are coming are a 200 bed facility and 25km tarred roads together with streetlights. The sleepy giant of Kgatleng is finally waking up. All the past Members of Parliament in my area failed to bring developments like tarred road for Modipane Mabalane and I have achieved it. It is a magical ground breaking,” he boasted.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development spoke highly of the event, which will be an annual edition to the calendar, saying it has support from all sectors.

“Tribal leaders of Kgatleng are very supportive and Kgosi Modidi of Ramotlabaki has been with us since day one.”

The MP also called youths from the area to come up with ideas that can generate income for themselves.

“Soon people will be having many options on whether to go to Maun, Kasane or Kgatleng. The Madikwe/Limpopo Rivers have not been utilized for a long time. Local business owners are eagerly preparing for the influx of visitors, anticipating a surge in sales and an opportunity to showcase their products and services. Accommodation providers are bracing themselves for fully booked rooms, while restaurants and eateries are stocking up on supplies to cater to our guests.”

The Voice Managing Director (MD), Marc Gomolemo Kasale said the event will serve as a vibrant platform to immerse oneself in the rich cultural tapestry of Bakgatla people.

“This event is not only about celebrating traditions but also about promoting sustainable tourism with Kgatleng. By attending, you contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage and the development of the region. It is also a way of giving back to the community; our people will have somewhere to go to when they want an outing. We are promoting this,” added Kasale.