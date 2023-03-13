Tsogwane calls for BDP unity

Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane has called for unity among Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members.

Tsogwane reminded the party faithful of the need for cooperation if they are realise all the promises they made in their manifesto.

Speaking during the Boteti West Constituency 2019 victory celebrations in Xhumo on Saturday, Tsogwane who is also the BDP Chairman said that many parties have been formed and have faded away, while the BDP still stands. “We need to continue to consolidate as democrats and safeguard the future of our people and the party. We will continue to create jobs in ord...