Trio arrested for smuggling 12-year-old into the country

Botswana police have arrested three suspects believed to have smuggled a 12-year-old Zimbabwean girl into the country.

The trio: Watson Milidzani Ncube, 33, Anywhere Cherigo, 38, and Trust Cherigo, 40, thought to be the child’s father, are currently in custody after being remanded by Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday.

It seems Ncube successfully snuck the girl through the border but was stopped by officers manning Bissoli Gate on the outskirts of Tshesebe on 1st February.

Although he had the required travelling documents, his young travel partner did not, which raised the cops suspicions.

After interrogating Ncube, the boys in blue made a further two arrests in Ghetto the following day, detaining Anywhere and Trust, believed to be brother and sister.

Allegations are that Ncube was sent to bring the child at a fee while Anywhere facilitated the deal.

An Apostle at Johan Masowe church, Trust’s issues with the law were compounded when it emerged he was in the country illegally.

Ensuring all three accused remain locked-up for now, Prosecutor Moatlhodi Macheng, told court, “The father is staying in Botswana illegally and we are still to establish whether they are more accused persons to be arrested or not.

“We fear that granting them bail might jeopardize our investigations and we fear that they might flee back to their country.”

The Prosecutor’s desire was granted and the suspects remanded until their next court appearance, set for 19 February.

Meanwhile, the little girl remains at a safe house as the authorities try to track down her mother in Zimbabwe and organise a DNA test.