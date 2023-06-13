Trailblazer

Connect with us

NACB CEO: Shombi Ellis

Eliss Pioneers the National Arts Council Leading the recently launched National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB) as the CEO is none other than the multi faceted Shombi Ellis. An artist at heart with a multidisciplinary background that stretches across media, arts, health, governance and financial management, Ellis assumed her role in January 2023. Her job […]

