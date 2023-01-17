Sporting legend

Botswana sport hall of famer

Botswana’s celebrated woman football referee and Confederations of African Football (CAF) Referees elite instructor and match commissioner Sebaetseng Glenda Mokokwe was recently inducted in the Botswana Sport Hall of Fame.

The 56-year-old Mogobane born Mokokwe was the first woman referee in Botswana to officiate at the level of Premier League and Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA).

She is currently CAF Technical Referees’ Instructor, Assessor and Commissioner where she trains young referees by conducting courses in Africa.

Mokok...