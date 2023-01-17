Sporting legend

You May Also Like
Latest News
In a league of her own 2022 has been a year to remember for Soul sensation, Mpho Sebina. The 33-year-old singer/song-writer stole the show...
Entertainment
Magical memories from the mountains Sat in front of his television set back in 2013, Simmon Phuthego stumbled across a 45-second commercial that would...
Entertainment
Zion night experience Zion Experience Bw will host an all night gospel festival on the 3rd of December under the theme ‘For Zion I...
Entertainment
Media marvel with a difference When it comes to media studies, few in Botswana are equipped to match Kennedy Ramojela’s insight and experience. Now...
Entertainment
A chief and a guide For well over a decade, he has been living life on the edge, patrolling the Mashatu wilderness in the...
Sports
New looks Zebras meet eSwatini in Ghetto After falling short in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Plate final against South Africa...
Sports
Mares stars shortlisted for Africa’s top player award History is coming thick and fast for ladies football. Hot on the heels of the Mares...
Sports
Battling Zebras hold Tunisia in Ghetto After falling to a narrow midweek loss in Libya, the Zebras bounced back in fine style on Sunday,...