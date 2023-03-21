The price of power

Tlou Energy's losses mount

With demands for capital to fund the Lesedi Power Project mounting, Tlou Energy recorded losses just south of P30 million according to the company’s recently released half-year report for the period ending December 2022.

This represents quite a jump from the P16.7 million the Australian enterprise lost between July and December 2021.

However, as Voice Money reported recently, there is light in sight for the Nyamakatse Ranch-based project, which aims to use coal bed methane gas to produce electricity for the national grid.

If all goes to plan, constructi...