The price of power

Tlou Energy target July for power project's completion Tlou Energy's ambitious Lesedi Project is falling into shape, with work said to be 50 percent...
Tlou Energy’s Lesedi Project in motion For years Botswana’s battle with energy production and meeting the peoples power needs, especially electricity, has been well...
Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) has taken another step further to achieve its energy mix by concluding a Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with yet another...
Tlou Energy this week announced the appointment of local company, Zismo Engineering as the contractor for the 110 kilometre power transmission line. In October...
Tlou Energy eyes Orapa power plant gas supply Tlou Energy, an Australian-based company focused on electricity generation in Botswana, has announced plans to bid...
Tlou Energy Managing Director (MD), Tony Gilby says the company is yet to secure funding for its projects. In an update to stakeholders this...
Tlou Energy, a listed power developer that is focused on delivering power in Botswana and Southern Africa through the exploration and development of gas...
Tlou Energy, developers of the first Coalbed Methane (CBM) project in Botswana, this week announced an entitlement offer in a bid to raise P24...