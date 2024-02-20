The big debate back

The upcoming return of The Big Debate show, scheduled for May, is set to address the pressing issue of low voter registration numbers in Botswana.

With some suggesting that voting should be made compulsory for all Batswana above the voting age, the debate promises to be lively and insightful.

Nick Mmopele, the Creative Director of SenepeBW and Producer of Voice of The People Live, emphasized the importance of the creative industry in disseminating information and promoting civic engagement.

Mmopele expressed concern over the apparent disinterest in voter registration and participation in elections, highlighting the need for a balanced debate that includes input from various sectors of society.

The upcoming debate will feature experts such as political scientists and analysts, as well as representation from youths, people with disabilities, and a gender-balanced panel to ensure diverse perspectives are considered.

The aim is to inform and educate the public on the significance of participating in the electoral process, potentially encouraging more people to register to vote, especially during any supplementary registration periods.

“We are concerned as citizens because there seems to be disinterest to register to vote and even voting itself,” said Mmopele.

This event follows last year’s Big Debate, which tackled the topic of whether it was time for Botswana to review the death penalty.

These debates serve as crucial platforms for discussing important societal issues and engaging the public in meaningful dialogue on matters affecting the country’s governance and policies.