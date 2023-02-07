Tears of charcoal

Girl, 11, emits charcoal from eyes after spooky dream

A God-fearing family from Maun have put their faith in the power of prayer to heal their 11-year-old daughter as she battles an unusual condition that sees her shed balls of charcoal from her eyes.

The strange ailment first struck in August last year, when the family visited their home village of Etsha over the school holidays.

To add to the mystery, the little girl told her parents that the night before her troubles started, she had a spooky dream in which she was seated around the fireplace with others when charcoal suddenly li...