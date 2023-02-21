Suspected swindlers nabbed

Allegedly conned duo out of almost P400, 000

Two suspected conmen believed to have duped two women out of a small fortune on the pretext they could increase their money were hauled before Village Magistrates Court last week.

The duo, Edwin Letletse, 27, and Kitso Legang, 24, were arrested last Wednesday having reportedly evaded the police for over six months.

The youthful pair, both from Tsholofelo East in the capital city, were each charged with two counts of obtaining by false pretences.

They are accused of swindling P190, 000 in cash from one Wame Ngwako at Blossom Guesthouse ...