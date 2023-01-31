Despite divisions in the hierarchy of Botswana’s main opposition party, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), councillors in North West and Okavango Districts have demonstrated unity for a common course to stop the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) from taking over control of the newly established district councils by sweeping to victory in this week's council elections.

In the North West District Council, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho (BCP), and Lekonne Masoko (BNF) retained the chairmanship and deputy chairmanship by defeating BDP with 19 to 10 votes each, while in Okavango, BDP’s Lesedi Bo...