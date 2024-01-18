Suspected child killers granted bail

In a recent development, the Lobatse High Court granted bail to a 79-year-old man and his two sons who stand accused of the murder of three minors at Dithoteng lands.

The accused are Rakola John Rakola from Dithoteng lands, Basebonye Rakola (50) from Francistown-Selepa, and his younger brother, Katlego Rakola (32).

They are charged with the murder of 9-year-old boys Phenyo Ratlhaga, his cousin Mmelili Ratlhaga, and their neighbor Pako Mokgalagadi.

The lifeless and decomposed bodies of the boys were discovered inside a tightly sealed 1000-liter empty white plastic water container near Rakola’s kraal in Dithoteng lands, approximately 3 kilometers from Boatlaname village in the Kweneng District on December 29th, 2023.

The three suspects appeared before the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court from their homes after being granted bail on Wednesday. The court was informed by the prosecution that investigations are still ongoing, and they have not yet received the postmortem report. Additionally, the prosecution is awaiting an affidavit from the forensic laboratory.

When given the opportunity, the accused chose not to make any statements. The next mention for the case is scheduled for April 23rd, 2024.