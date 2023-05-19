Suicidal inmate eats crushed glass

A 30-year-old convict at Tsabong State Prison reportedly attempted suicide by eating food mixed with crushed glass on Wednesday. The incident is said to have occurred around lunch time and it was later reported to the police in the afternoon after the victim was rushed to the hospital. According to the police, the youthful man […]
In this article:Inmate eats crushed glass, Suicidal inmate, Tsabong Police Station, Tsabong State Prison
