School teacher hangs himself

A 32-year-old primary school teacher took his own life by hanging himself near his family kraal at Leretlwana cattlepost on Monday night, Maun police have confirmed.

The deceased, whose name has not been disclosed, had gone missing from his home in Maun a few days before the incident, according to his family.

He resurfaced at the cattlepost on Monday evening, where he chatted with the herdboy around the fire before they both retired to their separate houses.

The next morning, the herdboy woke up early and prepared tea. He then went to the other house to collect sugar, but he found it empty. He followed the teacher’s footprints, which led him to the kraal. There, he saw the teacher’s lifeless body hanging from a tree.

He alerted the neighbours and the police, who arrived at the scene and took the body to the mortuary.

Maun police station commander, Superintendent Dennis Zilawe, said the motive behind the suicide was still unknown, as the teacher did not leave any note or message.

He urged the public to seek help and speak up when they are faced with difficult situations, instead of resorting to suicide.

“Bottling up problems can lead to unfortunate situations such as these. Sometimes you may think that there is no solution to your problem, yet if you speak up you will realise that the problem is not as complicated or worst as you have initially thought. Suicide is not a solution; it hurts even those that are left behind,” he said.