Multitudes throng Mapetla’s funeral

Uncle shames ‘selfish’ individuals who annonced death on social media

Batswana from all walls of life, including entertainment maestros, government officials, businessmen, and Tonota residents, flocked to the Ntirang family home in Tonota this past Sunday to pay their last respects to the legendary Kwaito star, Thabo “Mapetla Skhokhovic” Ntirang, who died in a car accident in the early hours of Monday morning last week in Phakalane, Gaborone.

Speakers expressed their grief freely and family members spoke of how they lost a respectable and loving son who made them proud with all he did, and how they would be eternally grateful to have had a son, brother, cousin, and father like him.

“Thabo was the life of the family; he made sure that whenever he was around, everyone laughed because of his jokes. Also, whenever there was a disagreement or anyone was feeling down or worried, he was the go-to person because he had a way with words to make you feel better. “God robbed us of our son, but he will always be in our hearts,” Mapetla’s aunt Keforege Baratedi said on behalf of the family.

Several friends, colleagues, and family members praised and described Mapetla as jovial, humble, a problem solver, a comforter, a pleasant person to be around, a man about town , a speedy right winger, and a devoted father to his children.

Mapetla’s children also got a chance to talk about their doting dad and about how they will always miss him.

Amidst the grief and mourning, a troubling scenario occurred when one of the mourners photographed the deceased in the casket and uploaded the picture on social media, adding shock and disbelif to the Ntirang family’s palpable grief.

Fortunately, the situation was quickly brought under control since the individual who took the photograph was found and instructed to delete it right away.

Thabo’s uncle also shamed individuals who published news about their son’s death on social media before the police could notify the family, calling them selfish and unethical elements’ in our society.

Aged 41, Mapetla is survived by his two children, his mother and little sister, famously known as Daito Seiko in the music industry.