Paralysed man sues State for P29m following reckless police shooting. A Francistown-based human rights lawyer has hit the state with a staggering P29 million lawsuit. Dr Tshephang Edwin Makwati of Modimo and Associates is representing Innocent Kuyenda, who was tragically shot by police on December 16th, 2023 in Francistown’s Monarch location. Innocent, left paralysed by […]