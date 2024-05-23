Honda fit suspects’ green light

Two suspected car thieves who allegedly left the cops red-faced with embarrassment after stealing a Honda Fit from Maun Police Station have temporarily been given the green light to freedom.

With investigations into the matter complete, Last Thusang, 31, and Arona Petso, 25, were granted bail by the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, their liberty set at P1 000 each.

They were also ordered to report themselves to Maun Police every two weeks and warned to keep their noses well clean of crime while out on bail.

According to court documents, at the time of the alleged crime, the said vehicle, a Honda Fit hatchback valued at P38 000, was in police custody and therefore deemed state property.

Although the exact date of the crime has not been established, the pair are said to have pinched the wheels from under the police’s watch sometime between 19th March and 16th April.

The matter has been set for 13th August for status update.