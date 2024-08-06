Robbers steal clinic vehicle

Two armed robbers allegedly tied up two security officers before fleeing with a Ford Ranger Double Cab belonging to Matshelagabedi clinic early Monday morning this week.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent Molebatsi Chingabe of Matsiloje police said the robbery occurred around 3am at Matshelagabedi clinic.

He said the report by the security guards who were on duty, indicates that they were in their guardroom when two men attacked them.

“The report states that the culprits, who were speaking English with a heavy Zimbabwean accent, asked the guards where ARVs were kept. When the security guards said they did not know, the culprits tied their hands together and grabbed the vehicle keys that were on the table and drove away in the clinic vehicle,” ASP. Chingabe said.

Chingabe said they have not yet arrested any suspect and that investigations were still underway.

He noted that the thieves who were armed with an axe did not harm the guards.

“After they left, the guards managed to untie themselves, broke open the door as they had been locked inside. They then managed to scream for help,” he added.