Rise of the easter games

161 teams take part in Molepolole South tournie

In what has become a tradition in Molepolole South, multitudes packed Lemepe Lodge on Monday to witness area MP, Kabo Morwaeng, award 161 teams from his constituency for participating in Easter tournaments.

The teams were part of an extravaganza organised by Morwaeng over the just-ended holidays.

Following a similar pattern to previous editions held over the last decade, the event included netball and football teams from every ward in Molepolole South.

With action across 15 football pitches, the feel-good factor was out in full forc...