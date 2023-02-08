PRESS RELEASE:

“Every year as The Dialogue Group, we ensure that we choose a Centre to donate to, so be assured that this is not the beginning nor the end. From here we will plead with our partners to reach out and offer a hand.” – General Manager, Kelebogile Chunga.

Tsogang Trust is a non-profit organization established in 1991 by Mme Gosatla Chabe to shelter vulnerable children in need. They are housing about 73 children of ages 1-19 years.

According to the coordinator, Lebogang Rantsie, they don’t have cash in hand and depend on donors.

But with that being the situation, they need to feed the chi...