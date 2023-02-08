Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

PRESS RELEASE:

*The Dialogue Group donates to local charity!

By

Published

HAND THAT GIVETH: The Dialogue Group staff at the donation ceremony

“Every year as The Dialogue Group, we ensure that we choose a Centre to donate to, so be assured that this is not the beginning nor the end. From here we will plead with our partners to reach out and offer a hand.” – General Manager, Kelebogile Chunga.

Tsogang Trust is a non-profit organization established in 1991 by Mme Gosatla Chabe to shelter vulnerable children in need. They are housing about 73 children of ages 1-19 years.

According to the coordinator, Lebogang Rantsie, they don’t have cash in hand and depend on donors.

But with that being the situation, they need to feed the chi...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.