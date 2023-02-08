Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

HATAB appreciates the media

By

Published

MEET AND GREET: Olefile addressing the media session

Hospitality And Tourism Association Botswana (HATAB) brought the media fraternity together last Thursday for a meet and greet session at Hilton Garden Inn Gaborone where the organisation also shared its roadmap for the year 2023.

The motive of the interaction structured over a relaxed setting was to express gratitude to the media for their outstanding support as they are deemed as the key role players in relaying information that surrounds the tourism industry.

HATAB CEO, Lily Rakorong highlighted that their plan for 2023, among other projects, will include awareness campaigns that will ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.