HATAB appreciates the media

Hospitality And Tourism Association Botswana (HATAB) brought the media fraternity together last Thursday for a meet and greet session at Hilton Garden Inn Gaborone where the organisation also shared its roadmap for the year 2023.

The motive of the interaction structured over a relaxed setting was to express gratitude to the media for their outstanding support as they are deemed as the key role players in relaying information that surrounds the tourism industry.

HATAB CEO, Lily Rakorong highlighted that their plan for 2023, among other projects, will include awareness campaigns that will ...