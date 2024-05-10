Police hunt for murderer suspect

Any person with information on Maranjane’s whereabouts should contact Molepolole Police Station

Police in Letlhakeng have launched a manhunt for the suspect who murdered Letlhakeng District Council employee last Tuesday.

49- year-old Chief Social and Development Officer, Kelebogile Mhlanga was found by her work colleagues dead in her bedroom at the staff houses.

Mlhanga was reportedly discovered between the bed and wardrobe wrapped with a sheet with a blanket on top.

Assistant Superintendent Lekopanye Molwantwa confirmed the incident and noted that police were informed of murder incident by Mhlanga’s colleagues on Wednesday (May 01, 2024) morning after they got suspicious of her absence at work and went to check on her after failing to reach her on her mobile phone.

” We went to the deceased place and found her car parked, the house locked. We broke the door to gain entry and found her inside. She was taken to the hospital where she was certified dead by a medical doctor,” explained the police boss.

Post mortem was conducted on Friday, and police are still awaiting the report while investigations continue.

Although there were no visible injuries, the police suspected the woman was murdered considering the fact that on the previous day prior to the incident, she parted ways with her colleague in good state around 1745 hours. The way she was wrapped also suggested it was a homicide case.

ASP Molwantwa said the suspect also stole two cellphones and a router from the dead woman’s house.

Mhlanga lived alone.

The Serowe native started working in Letlhakeng towards the end of last year.

Meanwhile, the suspect Oabile Maranjane from Letlhakeng, Molehele ward was posted as a wanted person on Botswana Police Service Facebook page yesterday.

Any person with information on Maranjane’s whereabouts should contact Molepolole Police Station at 5920338, 5920019, 999 or the nearest police station.