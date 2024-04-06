Pay your debt or face legal action

Chobe land board ready to collect P4 million owed in lease arrears

Chairperson of the Chobe Land Board, Uyapo Limbo, says they are not only beset with problems relating to shortage of land in their district, but they are also dealing with a large number of people who are failing to pay their lease arrears.

Updating the media on the status of the land board as the fiscal year draws to a close, the Chairperson stated that the Land Board was owed over Pillion in lease arrears for this fiscal year alone.

“We have a challenge of people who are not paying their lease arrears in the Chobe region. This oes not only apply to commercial plots but also industrial plots. We do not have know the reasons for non payments but we have made everything easy for land owners to pay their rates From that amount owed we have managed to collect only P 959 880.00,” said Chobe Land Board Chairperson.

At a press conference that was held at Thapama hotel in Francistown last week, Limbo explained the income generated from lease fees is used to keep the board working smoothly, and that if not paid on time, the board will fall behind on land allocation and other services they provide.

“We cannot allocate land without access to water, power, and drainage infrastructure. To service that land requires money, which is normally generated through lease fees that land owners pay to the land board,” she explained.

Limbo also encouraged defaulting landowners not to be be afraid to contact the landlord when they experience financial difficulties and are unable to pay their lease fees.

“We are not monsters; if somebody has financial difficulties that prevents him or her from meeting their financial obligations towards the land board, they should come before the board and plead their case so that we can developed payment plan for them.” However, if the payment schedule is established and the landowner fails to comply, Limbo suggested that legal action can be pursued.

Chobe land board also decried lack of land. The chairperson explained that only 24% of the Chobe area is habitable while the remaining portion is state land allocated to wildlife.