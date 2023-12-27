P10, 000 reward for missing body parts

Police offer money for information that can lead to arrest of Jakoba’s killers

Police are offering a P10, 000. 00 reward for reliable information that could lead to the recovery of missing body parts of a recently murdered Molepolole taxi driver.

The reward money goes up to P50, 000 offered to anyone with credible information that could lead to the arrest of additional suspects in the 35 -year -old Phenyo Jakoba’s murder.

During the court appearance of the only suspect in the case so far on Monday, the prosecutor Sub inspector Maureen Segokgo of Molepolole police station told the court that police were still following leads that may lead them to the exhibits.

“The post-mortem report has not yet been released. May the accused be further remanded in custody, as investigations are ongoing! May we be given ample time to conclude investigations,” said Segokgo.

Raising his concerns, 23-year-old accused Lerala village native, Bakang Masole complained of bruratility and abuse by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during investigations.

He accused police of torturing, beating and threatening to kill him and report him as a missing person.

Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki however, cautioned the police to stop torturing Masole and advised to report to the Officer Commanding in Prison if the torture continues so that the issue could be investigated.

The magistrate remanded Masole in custody till next mention scheduled for January 11th, 2023, further advising the police that investigations must be carried out within reasonable time.

Meanwhile allegations are rife in the village that Jakoba had lured Masole to his place to poison him with a substance used to kill jackals commonly known as ‘modisa o molemo.’

The accused young traditional doctor then locked the poisoned man inside the house until he died and then proceeded to harvest his body parts.

The two were friends.

Masole became a suspect in the murder of Jakoba after he went to change the then missing man’s car registration book at Department of Road Transport and Safety into his name on November 10th claiming to have bought it from him.

Masole has so far remained tight lipped on who his co-accused are, although suspicions are strong that he did not commit the heinous crime alone.