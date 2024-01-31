Nuisance boyfriend’s bail revoked

A 24-year-old man saw his bail revoked by Maun Magistrate Court on Tuesday for allegedly harassing his underage girlfriend at her place, violating the court order which stipulated he should not go anywhere near her.

Toteng native, Ketjekutara Muundju is facing an unlawful wounding charge after he supposedly attacked his young lover, Vekemundja Kaveya on 30 January 2022.

He is said to have confronted Kaveya while she was walking to a friend’s house to collect her school uniform.

Muundju is accused of stabbing the complainant multiple times with a butcher’s knife, leaving her with wounds to the face, elbow, shoulders and wrists.

The incident was reported and the suspect arrested and later granted conditional bail.

One of those conditions stated he should not interfere with state witnesses, particularly Kaveya.

Although the Investigating Officer in the case was not available, State Prosecutor, Setsile Tshukudu requested the accused’s freedom be taken away.

“He was granted bail and I was informed that he has not been observing his bail conditions. The Investigating Officer is on leave and will be resuming duty next week to address the court on the issue,” said Tshukudu.

For his part, Muundju denied ever going to the girlfriend’s place.

Despite his denials, his bail was revoked and he was sent back to jail, with the next hearing in the matter set for 31 January.