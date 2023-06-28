Connect with us

No proof, no case

By

Published

No proof, no case
FREED: Marvin Radihephi

State fails to submit DNA results in SDA Pastor- sex worker murder case DPP opts to withdraw charges against Radihepi Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) this week withdrew without prejudice a murder charge against a Seventh Day Adventist Church Pastor, Marvin Radihephi, due to “insufficient evidence” against him. The 38-year-old Radihephi was accused of murdering […]

