New year nightmare

The New Year got off to a nightmare start for a Tonota man, whose evil tongue and fast fists landed him in jail on January 2nd.

41-year-old Tirelo Otisitswe is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, Betty Kgathego, and her young child during a late night row near the ploughing fields at Tholo ward.

“Ke tla go bolaa ebe ke go pantitela (I will kill you and go to jail)!” Otisitswe allegedly warned his lover during New Year’s celebrations.

Seemingly intent on backing up his words with action, the suspect is said to have punched Kgathego in the face before telling her he intended to kill her baby boy for coming between them.

Scared for both her life and her child’s, Kgathego reported the confrontation to the police.

Otisitswe was duly arrested and hauled before Francistown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was charged with two counts of threat-to-kill as well as assault.

With the incident still fresh and under investigation, the accused was remanded in court – a development he said he had no problem with.

Shackled to another man accused of uttering similar threats (see ‘Son Remanded For Threatening to Kill Father’), Otisitswe was whisked off to jail and will return to court on 23rd January.

Meanwhile, mother and child have been taken to a safe place, where they will undergo counselling.