News

Negligent mother gets suspended sentence

By

Published

REMORSEFUL: Lesomo

A 32-year-old woman who neglected her minor children for alcohol escaped jail by a whisker when a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court gave her a suspended sentence this week. The accused, Kebabonye Lesomo, pleaded guilty to the charge after leaving alone her two minor children aged two years and eleven months respectively in January 2023. According to […]

In this article:
