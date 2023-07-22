Negligent mother gets suspended sentence

A 32-year-old woman who neglected her minor children for alcohol escaped jail by a whisker when a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court gave her a suspended sentence this week. The accused, Kebabonye Lesomo, pleaded guilty to the charge after leaving alone her two minor children aged two years and eleven months respectively in January 2023. According to […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:child negligence, Kebabonye Lesomo, Molepolole-Magistrates-court, Principal Magistrate Setshedi
Click to comment