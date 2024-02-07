Celeb Edition with Jackalass Onetym

When the legendary Dramaboi passed on in October 2021, many feared that would be the end of Motswako music in Botswana.

However, the genre is very much alive, thriving thanks largely to the commitment of artists such as Jackalass Onetym.

The ‘City on Fire’ hit-maker is considered one of the best Trapstars in the country, Admired by his peers and loved by his fans, we bring you an exclusive interview with the rising star.

Who is Jackalass Onetym?

Phenyo Phillip Nkala is a rapper, singer, songwriter, poet and performer from Mabolwe in Bobirwa, Botswana.

I’m an overall creative making music for the heart and soul, for the people really.

Why the name Jackalass Onetym?

It’s just a name I got from the streets really.

What actually happened is one time I visited a certain neighbourhood in SA and realised that in the streets, they called reputable brothers ‘Jackalass’.

I fell in love with the name and started using it as my artist tag.

After a while I rebranded to Jackalass Onetym.

Let’s talk about your career, how and when did it all start?

As clichéd as it sounds, I’ve always been musical.

But to answer the question properly, I had my first studio session in 2015 with Kalem.

In 2016 I met with Pro Lanez and never looked back.

I’ve been making and putting out music since then.

But I would say I’ve been doing everything professionally since 2021, that’s when I dropped my debut album, ‘21’.

How do you define your genre?

I am a Motswako artist.

As for why I do it, I didn’t choose it, it chose me.

I was just inspired and influenced by the type of music I was listening to, the likes of the late Dramaboi and the American rapper, Joyner Lucas.

By default, I started memorizing their lyrics; once I realized I could also play around with words like that and actually communicate through rap, I went for it.

I chose to stick with the Setswana language because it’s my mother tongue and it’s pretty much the easiest way to communicate in our country.

My people (Batswana) are my core fan base, and I need all of them to be able to hear me.

Describe the kind of music you put out?

Like I said earlier, I make music for the heart and soul, for the people.

So the music I put out is relatable, introspective and meant to pass a message.

It touches on everyday life topics and stuff we all go through.

I do have a number of records that are really just vibes but they also evoke certain emotions when you listen to them.

Do you write your own lyrics? What usually inspires the words you pen down?

Yes, I write all my songs, with no assistance.

In terms of inspiration, I can’t single out a specific thing and say that is what inspires me.

Reason, being, everything I come across makes its way to the music.

It could be things I hear, see, imagine or things I’ve actually experienced.

I have songs which were inspired by a mere social media meme, a movie I watched, a story I read and all that.

Career highlights to date?

The answer to this really depends on your definition of highlights.

We look at things differently.

What might be an achievement to me might not be to you.

But I’d say the dreams I had as a little kid keep on manifesting each and every day.

A few notable ones would be getting to perform with ATI on a number of occasions, getting HT Tautona on my song, hearing my music play on the radio and getting to do TV performances.

Favourite song?

It changes depending on various factors.

But this entire week I’ve been listening to ‘Tshipi’ and ‘Yizo Yizo’ on repeat.

Both songs by Jackalass Onetym, they are out now, so go show the boy some love.

You mentioned performing with ATI at Born and Raised as a highlight – tell us more about that collaboration.

It all started with him showing love on social media, reposting my content and letting the people out there know of my existence.

He then reached out and the rest was history.

A huge shout-out to him.

Which artist would you like to collaborate with next?

There are quite a few: Zeus, Franco, DJ Latimmy, Cassper Nyovest, Westside Boogie and Joyner Lucas.

Any advice for upcoming artists?

Try by all means to learn the business and legal side of music as early as possible.

It’s really gonna benefit you in the long run.

Message for your fans?

I thank and appreciate each and every one of y’all.

More music and visuals coming out.

Just keep on showing some love.

I won’t let you down.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I listen to more Soul and RnB than Hip-Hop

2. I am a ghost writer

3. I am not a Mokgatla like most people assume. Ke Mmirwa

4. I have been making music for eight years now

5. Jackalass Onetym is very wise