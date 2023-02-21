MoH admits shortage of drugs resulted in death

You May Also Like
Business
Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...
News
Old man complains of high temperatures and dies in combi Last week the country experienced extreme heat with temperatures rising to as high as...
News
Phase V and VI set for new tower and streetlights The long dark nights will soon be a thing of the past for residents...
News
MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...
News
A Maun high court judge, Bugalo Maripe has slammed the chief justice, Terrence Rannowane and interdicted him from transferring a case involving himself and...
Featured
Movember - a combination of the words ‘mo’ustache and 'No'vember - is an annual global event originating in the land down under, Australia, where...