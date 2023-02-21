Connect with us

News

MoH admits shortage of drugs resulted in death

MoH admits shortage of drugs resulted in death
ASSISTANT MINISTER: Setlhomo Lelatisitswe

Three Diabetes patients died in F/town alone

The ministry of Health has confirmed that from November 2022 to date three people have died as a result of complications related to diabetes at Nyangabwe hospital

“Countrywide, the deaths of diabetes patients account for 11.3 percent of the total deaths. This is an indication that we should change our lifestyles,” said assistant minister of Health Sethomo Lelatisitswe when contributing to the raging debate in parliament about shortage of drugs in hospitals and related deaths of patients suffering from non communicable diseases.

Business

Synthetic conundrum

*Botswana, DeBeers speak on lab grown diamonds

15/11/2022
