Mbaembae crowned Miss Millenium 2023

TOP 3: Miss Millennium Betty Mbaembae with first runner up Shakila Kebabope (right) and second runner up Kelebeletse Nthobatsang (left)

Betty Mbaembae became the judges' choice from a bevy of ten contestants over the weekend as she was crowned Miss Millennium 2023.

The first runner up position was snatched by 41-year-old Shakila Kebabope who hails from Molepolole while 59-year-old Kelebeletse Nthobatsang of Moshupa scooped second runner up title.

Mbaembae (45), emerged victorious as the first local queen from Mogoditshane since the pageant’s inception 15 years ago.

“I cannot explain how I feel but I prepared for this. I was one of the finalists last year,” she explained jubilantly.

The resilient queen shared that l...

