Internal fights rock ruling party

BDP North West Region Sets New congress date

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP’s North West region has set April 7, 2024, as the new date for their congress, following last week’s postponement over internal bickerings.

The Party’s Secretary General, Kavis Kario confirmed the dates but declined to comment on whether or not the region has resolved the problems that led to the postponement in the first place.

“I can only share the date and any other issue should be addressed to the region,” noted Kario.

This past Sunday,Vice President Slumber Tsogwane who is also the ruling BDP’s party Chairperson called an urgent meeting in Maun to address a conflict between some BDP membership.

In attendance were candidates who wish to contest for BDP’s parliamentary elections in the region and those wishing to contest for the regional committee positions.

The region include all Maun constituencies, Okavango and Chobe constituencies.

Former members of Parliament in the region, including Bagalatia Aarone, Kostantino Markus and Ronald Ridge are reportedly among members who were in attendance.

“The meeting was for the VP to mediate rather than any disciplinary hearing or case but simply in the realisation that there was animosity and rivalry between the two lobby groups, (Tebogo Boalotswe and Judge Sango’s). There were issues of voice notes and group leaks which went to as far as the party leadership and the Chairman had to call for calm and peace for a healthy congress with a clear outlined agenda,” explained an insider.

Central to the cancellation was allegedly a WhatsApp message shared by former Ngami Branch chairperson, Kabo Kurusa in one of the groups in which he is said to have accused Tebogo Boalotswe, a regional chairman of being divisive and discouraged other democrats against voting for him.

In the said message, Kurusa is said to have accused Boalotswe of plotting to oust party SG, Kavis Kario once he, Boalotswe is elected to regional chairmanship.

This allegedly coupled with others is among factors that are said to have led to Boalotswe camp seeking a postponement.

Reached for comment, Kurusa indicated that his message was blown out of proportion and used by those who did not want Kario to officiate at the Congress.

“These are factional rivalries, I was stating my political opinion that I cannot support so and so because of certain issues, but I cannot divulge anything else more than that,” said Kurusa.

One party elder added that the meeting with Tsogwane generally set a better tone for the congress, “All in all this was a fruitful meeting which was necessary as it calmed the tempo and allowed for a good congress ahead. ”

Currently there are two lobby groups who have shown interest in contesting for regional committee positions.

Under Tebogo Boalotswe’s team are Chimney Mululwani for Vice chairperson, Irene Elias for Treasurer, Letshwanetse Balemoge for Vice Treasurer, Galefele Maokeng for Secretary and Ikopanyeng Gabela for Vice Secretary.

Under Judge Sango’s team are Dineo Naga for Vice chairperson, Gontse Lubinda for Secretary, Bashi Makeva for Vice Secretary, Omphile Medupi for Treasurer and Nna Maeze as deputy Treasurer.