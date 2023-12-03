Man takes own life after burning his car

A 63-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday morning, hanging from a tree near his burnt car at Mmaothate lands in Kweneng District.

The police suspect that the man set his Toyota vehicle on fire before he took his own life with a plastic rope around his neck.

The fire did not spread to the surrounding area, as the car was parked along the road.

The man was discovered by a 40-year-old woman who was walking along the road and saw the gruesome scene. She alerted the Molepolole police, who arrived at the scene around 10.30am.

The police took the man to the Scottish Livingstone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor. His niece identified him at the scene.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the suicide, as the man did not leave any note or message.

Molepolole police station commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, confirmed the incident and appealed to the public to seek help and speak up when they are faced with problems.

“We are still recording statements from the relatives and trying to establish the cause of this tragic incident. We urge anyone who is going through a difficult situation to talk to someone or seek professional help, instead of resorting to suicide,” he said.