Man kills girlfriend, wounds sister then hangs

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Crime scene

Police in Moshupa are investigating murder, attempted murder and suicide incidents in which a boyfriend is suspected to have used a metal rod to stab two sisters including his girlfriend and later committed suicide by hanging. The man allegedly committed the gruesome crimes after he learnt from one of the children that their mother spent […]

In this article:, ,
