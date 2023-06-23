Man kills girlfriend, wounds sister then hangs

Police in Moshupa are investigating murder, attempted murder and suicide incidents in which a boyfriend is suspected to have used a metal rod to stab two sisters including his girlfriend and later committed suicide by hanging. The man allegedly committed the gruesome crimes after he learnt from one of the children that their mother spent […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Moshupa police, Murder suicide, Superintendent David Ramoseki
Click to comment