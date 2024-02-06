Man Kills another over Chibuku

A dispute over Chibuku traditional brew took a deadly turn as a young man lost his life, and his elder brother suffered stab wounds in a violent encounter at a depot.

Innocent Shimashima Zulu, a 42-year-old from Medie, Leretlweng ward, stands accused in the tragic incident.

The victim, Otsile Motlhanka, aged 30, and his elder brother Sabato Keolatotswe, 39, were socializing at a Medie village depot in the early morning hours on Sunday around 01:00.

The altercation began when Motlhanka, having purchased a pint of Chibuku, accused Zulu of consuming it entirely by himself instead of sharing.

A heated argument ensued, and when Keolatotswe attempted to intervene, Zulu allegedly stabbed him with a knife, causing significant injuries to his hand and thigh.

Zulu then turned his aggression towards Motlhanka, stabbing him multiple times in the back.

Despite attempts to flee, Motlhanka was discovered lifeless along the road near Kweneng village bus stop.

Upon reporting the incident to the police, the deceased and his injured elder brother were transported to Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Regrettably, Motlhanka was pronounced dead, while Keolatotswe received medical treatment and was later discharged.

In the aftermath, Zulu, employed as a Survey Assistant at Masama Mine, faced charges of two counts of murder and unlawful wounding.

During the Monday afternoon arraignment, Molepolole Magistrates’ Court remanded Zulu in custody.

The prosecution argued for his remand, citing the freshness of the case and the need to record statements from potential witnesses known to the accused, which could be compromised if he remained at large.

Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi concurred, stating, “Investigations are still at an initial stage; therefore, it is in the best interest of society to remand the accused in custody to allow the police to do their investigations without any interference.”

Zulu will remain in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for February 19th, 2024.

Meanwhile, Motlhanka’s lifeless body awaits a post-mortem examination at the hospital mortuary.