Politically speaking to hang or not to hang drug lords?

Death penalty for whatever crime is a retrogressive punishment - Analyst

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the Constitution has recommended that the Death Penalty should be imposed on drug lords and traffickers. The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA, engages legislators and analysts on the matter.

Wynter Mmolotsi - Leader of Minority in Parliament

Drugs have destroyed many lives, especially of young people. One leading cause of youth destruction and depression after unemployment is drug abuse.

The commission's recommendation that the death penalty be imposed on dr...